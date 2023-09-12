A pair of Mill City men suspected of brandishing guns and shooting into the air were arrested by Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies Saturday, Sept. 9.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call at around 2:15 a.m. at the Trio Tavern in Mill City after a caller reported two men took out weapons and fired several rounds in the air as they left the location, according to a news release from the agency.

The two men reportedly caused a disturbance that included provoking a fight with another man, according to the release, which states the two suspects fired shots after they were told to leave. A number of 5.56mm rifle casings were found on the road at the scene, according to the release.

Acting on witness information, deputies tracked down and arrested 31-year-old Trenton Stafford and 26-year-old Michael Baney. A short-barreled rifle and a revolver were seized by authorities, and both men were taken to jail.

Stafford was held on fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree criminal mischief.

Baney was held on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, and unlawful possession of a short-barreled rifle. On Monday, Baney was arraigned on the reckless endangering and unlawful weapon use charges.