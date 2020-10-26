Woman charged with felony assault after allegedly stabbing boyfriend

An Albany woman has been charged with two felonies after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend with a knife last week in downtown Corvallis.
Rhonda Irene Deane, 43, was charged with second-degree assault, a class B felony; unlawful use of a weapon, a class C felony; menacing, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor.
According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, Deane and her boyfriend got into an argument at about 5 a.m. Oct. 19 near the intersection of Southwest B Avenue and Second Street.
After arguing with her boyfriend in the tent they live in near the Corvallis skate park, Deane, who had a knife concealed in her clothing, left the tent and the man followed her. He continued to follow her and ask her to return to the tent when she pulled out her knife, opened it and put it to her chest in an effort to get him to stop following her.
Deane then stabbed her boyfriend in the chest, the affidavit states. The man was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Deane had an abrasion on her nose and another on the left side of her face.
The two have been in a relationship since January 2020. Deane told police that she and her boyfriend had never been in a physical altercation in the past and that there was no history of violence between the two.
Deane said she knew she had the knife and opened it but didn’t remember stabbing her boyfriend.
She pleaded not guilty on all charges when arraigned Oct. 20 in Benton County Circuit Court before Judge Matthew Donohue. Security was set at $50,000.
As of Monday afternoon, Deane remained in Benton County jail.
Second-degree assault in Oregon is a Measure 11 offense with a minimum sentence of five years and 10 months. Those convicted of a Measure 11 crime serve every day of their sentence for that offense.
Clark Willes, Deane’s court-appointed attorney, did not return a call Monday afternoon seeking comment on the case.
Deane also is currently facing a charge for possession of methamphetamine in Linn County.
