What a Supreme Court ruling could mean for contested energy projects

Two controversial energy projects in the Columbia River Gorge area could move forward as the result of a ruling by the Oregon Supreme Court.

The court’s ruling on Wednesday concerns administrative rules adopted in 2018 by the state Energy Facilities Siting Council, which oversees and imposes conditions on the construction and operation of large energy projects. The rules would have changed the process for the certification of energy sites and drew a challenge by conservation group Friends of the Columbia Gorge.

Last year, the court determined that the rules were invalid after Friends of the Columbia Gorge argued that the council didn’t follow the right procedures in adopting them. In response, the council adopted nearly identical rules but on a temporary basis.

Friends of the Columbia Gorge, joined by other conservation groups, again challenged the rules. But the court found that the state could legally adopt the rules on a temporary basis.

Nathan Baker, staff attorney for Friends of the Columbia Gorge, said that his group’s primary concern was that the way the rules were adopted shut out the public and made it difficult for citizens to participate.

“That’s never a good thing,” he said. “There needs to be transparency and an open public process.”