"We are in the long haul": A week after Corvallis teen's disappearance, 150 show for search party

If Ava Carey could see the 150 mid-valley residents who gathered on Thursday at Cheldelin Middle School to help look for her, she’d be “completely blown away,” her mom said.
“Even though it’s been a week that she has been gone,” Cecelia Carey added, “we are not giving up. We are in the long haul to bring her home."
The 16-year-old went missing on Aug. 20. Ava told her family that she was on her way to the adjacent park to sit on the swings that evening, according to Corvallis Police Captain Joel Goodwin. No one knows if she ever made it there.
Ava stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 105 pounds, has hazel eyes and auburn-colored hair that is shaved on one side. She had her skateboard with her and was last seen near the 700 block of Northeast Conifer Boulevard that evening.
“If someone sees someone that they think is Ava,” Goodwin told the search party, “please take action immediately” by calling the local authorities.
The Corvallis Police Department has been on high alert for Ava, also enlisting the help of all other mid-valley law enforcement agencies, Oregon State Police and the FBI. Goodwin said so far officers have canvassed surrounding neighborhoods, conducted K9 searches, flown drones over green spaces and sent search-and-rescue teams into nearby wetlands. He also implored nearby residents with home surveillance systems to check their footage from the evening of Aug. 20.
“We continue to utilize all the resources we have at our disposal,” Goodwin said. “At this point, we’re not ruling anything out. This is the highest priority for the Corvallis Police Department.”
One of Ava’s older sisters, Hannah Carey, also addressed and thanked the crowd.
“The amount of support we’ve received does give us hope,” she said.
Numerous businesses and individuals in and around Corvallis have reached out to the Carey family to extend their support, from print shops to hard cideries. As of Thursday afternoon, five digital billboards had also been put up along the Interstate 5 corridor showing Ava’s “Missing” poster.
“There are not adequate words to express my gratitude,” said Ava's mother, for the amount of donations and offers of help she’s received.
Anyone interested in searching for Ava on Friday is asked to do so in pairs or groups and to email FindAvaOR@gmail.com so they can be assigned an appropriate area to canvass. “Missing” posters are available for printing at BringAvaHome.com.
“We know that the world is in conflict and divided, but we are united here tonight,” led Stake President Craig Cole of the Corvallis Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in prayer. “We want this family to be united.”
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
