Washington man arrested, suspected in 2021 Albany murder

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the 2021 murder of an Albany man, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

Billy Jack Robinson, 41, was arrested Tuesday, March 1 on suspicion of the murder of Charles Thomas Mooney, 38, of Albany. According to LCSO, deputies responded to a call reporting Mooney’s death at around 8:49 a.m. June 2 at Willoway Drive, west of Albany.

The news release said investigators determined Robinson was allegedly involved with Mooney’s death and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Investigators with LCSO have been working with the U.S. Marshals Service and local Washington State police departments in attempts to locate Robinson. Officers located the suspect in Port Orchard, Washington. He was arrested without incident due to his outstanding arrest warrant for second-degree murder.

According to the news release, Robinson is being held at Pierce County Jail and awaiting extradition to Oregon.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information regarding Mooney’s murder should contact Detective Scott Tennent at 541-967-3950.

Tennisha Quin Bourne, 34, of Albany was previously arrested July 19, 2021 on suspicion of Mooney’s murder. Bourne is Mooney’s ex-girlfriend, according to investigators. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Bourne after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to the Linn County Jail website, Bourne has been lodged at the local jail since Sept. 1 and is being held without bail.

She was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Sept. 2 on a charge of second-degree murder.