Waiting for an answer: Corvallis still trying to solve Hakes murder

“It’s a continuing challenge to build that trust. Sometimes we take a step forward and sometimes we take a step back.”

“I do believe that they (the CPD) do care about homeless people in the community,” McMahan said. “But that day was for talking about Kim. It wasn’t a day for them to tell us about everything they do for the homeless. We wanted them to tell us what they are going to do about Kim’s murder,” she added, striking the table for emphasis.

Close to the vest

A key challenge for the CPD is that they continue to encourage members of the community to come forward with tips and information when next to nothing comes back out on the police channel. The CPD has noted the cause of death —blunt, head trauma — and the time and place where Hakes’ body was found. And that’s about it.

But that’s about it regardless of the case, Duncan said.

“We want to keep the investigation as solid as possible,” he said. “And it’s important that we keep as much of the information as closely guarded as possible. But this is not a cold case because we still are getting tips. And we have to take every one of them seriously. We’re hoping that someone will speak out or that someone will hear something or that someone will come forward with new information.