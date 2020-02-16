Waiting for an answer: Corvallis still trying to solve Hakes murder

An intimate memorial service was held Friday in downtown Corvallis. No huge rented hall was involved or ritzy restaurant meeting space.
Those wishing to preserve the memory of Kimberly Hakes gathered at the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center on Southwest Fourth Street. Ribbons were distributed to honor the passing of Hakes, who was murdered in February 2015 in a crime that remains unsolved (see information box Page A4). Balloons, pizza and speeches followed.
“I knew Kim for 20 years,” said Trisha Perry, her voice cracking with emotion. “We went through some stuff together. If it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t be able to live on the streets. She taught me everything I know. She was an amazing person and deserved justice.”
“She was a great protector,” added Paula Lindsey. “I’ve known Kim half my life, and I’m here to honor her memory.”
Angel Hart, Hakes’ daughter, was asked how she thought her mother would be remembered.
“Her high-pitched voice and all the things she did for everybody.” Hart said. “She would tear her jacket off her back for anybody. Ask her for help and she would drop everything to help you. She was kind of like a warrior.”
“We want everybody to be positive,” said Teanna McMahan, a volunteer and board member with the drop-in center. “This was a positive event. A lot of people smiled. A lot of people were happy to talk about Kim. That’s a very good thing.
“There is a peaceful, relaxed vibe because people are honoring Kim. I’m happy with how today has come out.”
Life of challenges
Things did always come out well for Kimberly Hakes. She spent much of her time in Corvallis homeless. She battled drug problems. She was well-known to — and well-remembered by — the Corvallis Police Department.
“Kim had a big personality,” said Lt. Dan Duncan, a 19-year veteran of the CPD. “Everyone in the department knew her. She was an unforgettable person and she was loved by a lot of people and well connected in the community.”
In many fundamental ways, though, Duncan was talking about two separate communities, one that has experienced homelessness and one that has not. One in which members sleep in warm beds surrounded by solid walls. And one in which members sleep in the woods or in a shelter or in car.
Although the CPD has been involved in numerous efforts to help support those in the homeless community the levels of trust between the police and the homeless have had their ups and downs. If you don’t trust then you shun interactions with the police. And if you have information and don’t share it because of those trust issues, it never becomes part of the case file that detectives are using to try to solve Hakes’ murder.
“Why don’t we trust?” asked David Rodriguez in an interview at the drop-in center. “It feels like us homeless people are looked at as the Taliban or Al-Quaida. Why can’t I find my spot It bamboozles me.
“We’re made to feel that we can’t reach out. When you don’t have anything and you are going to soup kitchens just trying to survive and then they kick us when we’re down when our time has been served.”
Livability meetings
One of outreach approaches that has been tried in an effort to improve relations with the homeless is a “livability” group that has been meeting since 2017, initially at the First Christian Church (at the time the home of both the drop-in center and the Stone Soup meal service) and now at the drop-in center on Fourth Street.
Matt Gordon of the First Christian Church has been involved throughout as well as the CPD, and there is an open invitation to members of the homeless community to use the sessions as a way to voice concerns or ask questions. Sometimes library staffers participated because of its proximity to Central Park.
“Initially it was a way to collaborate on issues involving Central Park,” said CPD Lt. Joel Goodwin, a 21-year member of the force who has participated regularly because of his role as the leader of the CPD’s community livability team. At times the group has met weekly, sometimes twice a month. Lately, the group has been convening on a monthly business.
On Feb. 5 things were a bit different. Because of the closeness of the anniversary of Hakes’ death participants wanted to talk about the investigation. McMahan read statements from relatives of Hakes’ who could not be there. People were crying, and the emotions were running high.
“Kim’s death is an important day to the homeless community,” McMahan said. “The 15th is coming up. Attention needs to be brought to the fact that Kim’s murder has not been solved. We thought this was a good opportunity. We asked people to come.”
“We had more representatives from the homeless community than we normally do,” Gordon said. “This was a good thing. Emotions did come out in the meeting and tensions were high.
You have free articles remaining.
“The truth is Kim Hakes has become a martyr for the homeless community and the CPD becomes the scapegoat for injustice. Neither perception is helpful to anyone. Both of these perceptions are dishonoring the individual and institutions trying to find justice.”
The emotions extended to Goodwin, who reacted in frustration to the thread of the conversation.
“When someone accuses the department of not investigating a case thoroughly because Kim was homeless I think any police officer would be offended," he said. “It’s frustrating for everybody that Kim’s killer has not been brought to justice. But we need to get beyond finger-pointing and misconceptions and move forward.
“It’s a continuing challenge to build that trust. Sometimes we take a step forward and sometimes we take a step back.”
“I do believe that they (the CPD) do care about homeless people in the community,” McMahan said. “But that day was for talking about Kim. It wasn’t a day for them to tell us about everything they do for the homeless. We wanted them to tell us what they are going to do about Kim’s murder,” she added, striking the table for emphasis.
Close to the vest
A key challenge for the CPD is that they continue to encourage members of the community to come forward with tips and information when next to nothing comes back out on the police channel. The CPD has noted the cause of death —blunt, head trauma — and the time and place where Hakes’ body was found. And that’s about it.
But that’s about it regardless of the case, Duncan said.
“We want to keep the investigation as solid as possible,” he said. “And it’s important that we keep as much of the information as closely guarded as possible. But this is not a cold case because we still are getting tips. And we have to take every one of them seriously. We’re hoping that someone will speak out or that someone will hear something or that someone will come forward with new information.
“It’s a difficult case. We understand that there are a lot of broken hearts out there. They want closure. They want to know who murdered her. We’re going to keep working it, and I know people would love more details, but we just can’t release them.”
Duncan said that anniversaries of cases often help bring additional tips because interest spikes during those times.
One of their colleagues with the Albany Police Department, investigations Lt. Travis Giboney, said he understandi the challenge the CPD is facing.
"Murder cases in which you don’t know relationships between the involved parties and the scene doesn’t yield much in the way of concrete evidence," he said. "These cases can be very hard to solve, and sometimes it’s just pure luck or a major mistake of the culprit to bring the connection to light.
"I know the (Hakes) case was worked diligently and appropriately. However, you just can’t make evidence appear, so I don’t think five years is relevant to anything other than the complexity of the case."
Witnesses
“I was with her the day she died,” said Gary Goodwin, who met with a reporter at the drop-in center. “We were at the First Christian Church soup kitchen. She gave me a hug and said ‘I’ll see you later.’ She was high strung and could be a pain in the neck, but I loved her to death.
“What I remember is her pigtails and that she was going to get some new teeth … but she never got the chance to get them.”
Rodriguez first met Hakes when she moved here around the turn of the century.
“I was one of the first friends she made when she got here,” he said. “When they confirmed she passed it broke my heart. Kim wanted her name clean and untarnished. She was a mother, the best that she could be. That’s the way she would want to be remembered. Not as someone who is homeless of who has a drug problem. That’s what she would want.”
“On the day of her death I ran into her at the drop-in center, which was at the First Christian Church then," McMahan said. "She was there for some laundry soap. She said ‘I have to go do my laundry.’ She gave me a hug and then left. That’s the last time I saw her.”
McMahan said it was a challenge to come up with the best way to honor Hakes.
“Can we put on something? Is there something we can do to make it special” she asked, and then mentioned the idea of the ribbons, which contained Hakes’ date of birth and date of death and the words “Never Forgotten.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.