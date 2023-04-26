Police have arrested a Sutherlin man in connection to a February fire that damaged a church in Sweet Home. In court on Wednesday, April 26, he admitted he did it.

Deputies arrested Andrew Jacob Justin Cartwright, 36, on suspected charges of arson, burglary and criminal mischief.

The fire

On Feb. 25 at around 1:25 a.m., someone called 911 to report that the Fir Lawn Lutheran Church at 109 W. Holley Road was on fire.

Firefighters responded and found flames and smoke billowing from the church. The Sweet Home Fire District called in for backup from Albany, Brownsville and Halsey, and upgraded the fire to a two-alarm emergency.

Battalion Chief Shannon Pettner said firefighters worked for more than an hour on the scene. Pettner told Mid-Valley Media at the time that an investigation at the scene suggested the fire likely started under suspicious circumstances.

Following the fire, the Oregon State Police arson unit, Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Sweet Home Fire District all assisted Sweet Home police with the investigation.

According to a Wednesday, April 26 Sweet Home Police Department Facebook post, Cartwright was located outside of Linn County.

The aftermath for the church

"We're kind of happy about (the arrest)," Fir Lawn Lutheran Church Council President Barb Moody said. "We hope he gets the help he needs."

Moody said the church is trying to figure out next steps. The council will consider the church and community's needs before deciding on where to rebuild. For now, services have been happening and will continue at the Sweet Home United Methodist Church.

Cartwright was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.

"I don't want an attorney," Cartwright told Judge Michael Wynhausen. "I'm guilty."

Wynhausen appointed Dillon Duxbury as Cartwright's attorney.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Cartwright has another open case in Linn County Circuit Court where he’s accused of robbery and theft. During Wednesday's arraignment, prosecutor Coleen Cerda said Cartwright had previously confessed to the robbery and the church fire.

A motive

"I did it because I don't like church," Cartwright told the court Wednesday. He added that he wanted to proceed with sentencing as quickly as possible.

Cerda said the arson is now a bias crime following Cartwright's admission.

"He's lucky nobody was in the church," Cerda said.

Court records show Cartwright has been convicted of multiple crimes in Linn County over the years, including harassment, possession of methamphetamine and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

"I ain't going nowhere," Cartwright said. "I'm going to prison for life."

Wynhausen set Cartwright's bail at $50,000 total for the two open cases. The next court appearance in the matter is scheduled for May 8.