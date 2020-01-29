Update: Albany man sentenced to 17½ years in nail salon killing

Williams cited the statement as he sentenced Kim, calling it a “remarkable speech” while also noting that the “vast majority of the time was spent with you explaining your life. Your actions do not seem to connect with what you have told us, but actions have consequences. And I continue to have incredible sympathy for the Dong family.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his remarks before the sentencing Benton County Deputy District Attorney Matt Ipson described Kim as leaving Dong “broken, unconscious and scarred on the floor of the Corvallis Nail Spa” after he found Phan and Don together in the salon’s massage room on Dec. 5, 2017.

Ipson said that Kim hit Dong repeatedly with the bat and then cut him on the face with knives “in a way that was meant to leave him scarred and disfigured.”

Kim, Ipson said, had told his family he was flying out of town and even had a boarding pass. But instead of taking the flight Kim drove to the rear of the salon, saw the vehicles of Dong and Phan parked there, entered the salon through its back door and attacked Dong. Kim also carried a gun during the attack but did not use it, Ipson said.

Dong survived the attack, but died of his injuries six days later. Corvallis attorney Mike Flinn, representing Kim, did not challenge Ipson’s version of events.