Two dead following crash on Highway 20

Two people have died following a crash on U.S. 20 Santiam Highway near Sweet Home, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.

At around 11:25 a.m. Friday, March 18, OSP troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 by milepost 32 in Linn County.

According to OSP, an eastbound black Mazda sedan operated by 27-year-old Tawni Anderson of Lebanon drifted into the westbound lane, colliding with a gray Kia Sportage driven by 59-year-old Gary Peppering of Sisters.

Anderson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Her passenger, Acea Anderson, 30, of Salem, was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Peppering was also transported to a local hospital with injuries. His passenger, Greg Peterson, 56, of Redmond, sustained fatal injuries.

Highway 20 was closed for more than three hours while the scene was investigated, according to officials. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Sweet Home Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted Oregon State Patrol.