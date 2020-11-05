Two charged with robbery following Corvallis carjacking

Two people have been charged with felony robbery in connection with an alleged carjacking last month in Corvallis.

According to police records, 29-year-old Salem resident Sara McBee-King and 35-year-old Luke Ludwig approached a man near Northwest First Street around midnight on Oct. 7. McBee-King allegedly struck the man on the head, stunning him, and drove away in his vehicle. The man then gave chase to Ludwig, who evaded capture, according to police.

Later, according to police, McBee-King called the Salem Police Department to check if the vehicle had been stolen. Ludwig allegedly then called the Oregon State Police, accusing the owner of the vehicle of selling it to Ludwig and then falsely reporting it stolen.

Troopers came to Ludwig’s location, where he waited with the vehicle and allegedly forged a bill of sale. After contacting the vehicle owner and comparing his signature to the one on the bill of sale Ludwig had, troopers concluded that Ludwig committed forgery.

McBee-King was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Oct. 28 on charges of second-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle, both felonies. Second-degree robbery is a Measure 11 offense, punishable by a minimum of five years and 10 months in prison.