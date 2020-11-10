Two charged with robbery, attempted assault after Little Caesars robbery in Corvallis

Two people were arraigned Tuesday after a robbery at a Little Caesars pizza place in Corvallis on Monday afternoon.

Around 3:32 p.m. Monday, Corvallis police responded to a Little Caesars employee’s report of a shoplift at the 1329 NW Ninth St. location. The employee said a customer, 26-year-old Darshan Phillip Sreshta, ordered a pepperoni pizza, breadsticks and soda, but he ran away with the food while the employee prepared his soda.

According to police, Sreshta left the Little Caesars and got into a vehicle in the parking lot operated by 27-year-old Philomath resident Megan Lee Evans. The employee and a store manager both ran outside after Sreshta, and the employee said he heard Sreshta telling Evans to “just run him over.” Officers then said Evans accelerated the car, which struck the employee’s hand, causing an abrasion, and the manager’s thighs, but he did not report being injured.

Evans and Sreshta are charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of attempted second-degree assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. Evans also faces a reckless driving charge, while Sreshta was charged additionally with third-degree theft.

First-degree robbery is a Measure 11 offense with a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years and six months in prison if convicted. Evans and Sreshta pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

