Lebanon police have arrested a Tillamook man on suspicion of rape and assault.

Officers arrested Rodney Allen Camper, 32, and booked him into the Linn County Jail on Sunday, March 5.

According to court documents, on or between March 1 and 3, Camper engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim by forcible compulsion. This was an act of domestic violence, according to the charging document.

Camper is also accused of causing physical injury to the victim on or around March 2 and placing the victim in fear of serious physical injury on March 2 and 4.

Camper was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, March 6 on charges of first-degree rape, fourth-degree assault and two counts of menacing.