Three suspected in Corvallis assault now called a bias crime

Three men have been arrested in connection with an Oct. 24 assault at the 7-Eleven on Northwest Kings Boulevard, which is now being referred to as a bias crime, according to a news release from the Corvallis Police Department.

CPD arrested Dylan Guido, 21, of Roseburg; Riley Westbrooks, 21, of Myrtle Creek; and Kyle Rackley, 22, of Sutherlin on Thursday.

Guido and Westbrooks were booked on charges of third-degree assault and first-degree bias crime. Rackley was arrested on a charge of third-degree assault.

Since the incident, residents and LGBT allies have flocked to social media to express outrage over what they alleged was an attack on a transwoman employee at the 7-Eleven at 746 NW Kings Blvd. However, the news release from Corvallis police did not identify the victim in this way, although it alleges the suspects used homophobic and transphobic slurs.

The CPD statement says that on Oct. 24, police responded to a report of an assault at the convenience store. The caller reported she was assaulted by three men.

According to the news release, CPD detectives arrested all three assailants in Roseburg after a “thorough and exhaustive investigation.”

They were brought back to Corvallis and lodged in Benton County Jail.

“Corvallis PD takes all cases of hate and violence seriously and our officers and detectives have been working on this case since it was reported,” CPD Chief Nick Hurley said in the news release.

“CPD’s commitment to our community is to conduct professional and impartial investigations recognizing the community’s concern for safety and justice. We extend our thanks to the members of the community who stood up to hate and assisted us in identifying the individuals involved in this case.”

CPD said no additional information is available regarding the case. Any updates on the investigation will come from the Benton County District Attorney’s Office.

In an email following news of the assault, a representative from 7-Eleven said, "Our hearts are with the victim and their family. We are working closely with local authorities.”

OSU tweeted on Oct. 28 acknowledging that there was a “report of violence against a Corvallis community member.” The tweet included that the university would assist the CPD investigation and confirm any student engagement.

According to Oregon State University spokesperson Steve Clark, Guido was a student at the university until May 2020. He said that Westbrooks and Rackley have never gone to OSU.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

