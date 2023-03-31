Michael Allen Kulp, 31, was the third man to be convicted of assault in connection to an October attack that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

“When it comes down to it, (the victim) is still with us today based on his resilience and will to live,” prosecutor Robert Beaver said during Kulp’s sentencing in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday, March 31.

Judge Michael Wynhausen followed the state and defense’s plea agreement, sentencing Kulp to 7.5 years in prison for a first-degree assault conviction.

The attack

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 11, John Wesley Kersey, Carl William Serpa and Kulp attacked a victim and left him for dead at a campsite near Quartzville Road, outside of Sweet Home.

Beaver said the attack started with Kulp hitting the victim with a pick axe and continued as Kersey used a car to hit the victim and Kersey and Serpa stabbed the man. Beaver added that the trio pushed the victim down an embankment and left him. He described the attack as a “brutal moment” for Linn County.

According to law enforcement, the men were all homeless and were travelling together.

Following the attack, the victim reportedly dragged himself around 250 feet to an area where a truck operator found him and called 911.

“His jacket was full of blood, and some of his organs we’re described as being exposed,” Beaver said of the victim.

Medics transported the victim by ambulance to an area hospital where he was eventually taken by Life Flight to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

The investigation

Deputies quickly located the suspects in the attack and executed search warrants on their vehicles. According to Beaver, deputies located multiple bloody kitchen-style knives and a pick axe.

Law enforcement initially arrested Kersey on suspicion of assault. Shortly after, deputies arrested Serpa and Kulp. Beaver said the victim testified in front of the Grand Jury and showed them his wounds.

Kersey was indicted on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Serpa was accused of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Both men were sentenced in January to 7.5 years in prison for first-degree assault convictions. The rest of the charges were dismissed.

Kulp’s day in court

Kulp was scheduled to go to trial later this year, but according to defense attorney Rex White Jr., his client decided to take the plea deal instead as a way to “take accountability.”

During Friday’s sentencing, the victim spoke to the courtroom, saying he is still undergoing medical treatments to continue his healing process.

“I’m just trying to keep going through life, and I just want some justice,” he said.

Wynhausen said he was limited by what he could legally do when it came to imposing a sentence, and the agreed upon 90 months in prison didn’t seem right.

“I have come across very few cases as brutal and callous as the behavior that has been described here today,” he said.

Wynhausen added that the victim has been “condemned to essentially a life sentence” due to Kulp’s actions. The victim said he can no longer work the jobs he used to because of his injuries.

The attack was a “calculated, vicious and inhumane way to attempt to execute an individual,” according to Wynhausen.

After formally sentencing Kulp to the 90 months in prison, Wynhausen addressed the victim.

“I know this sentence isn’t truly a just one,” he said.