Texas man accused of black market marijuana operation in Oregon

A Houston man has been indicted for his role in a conspiracy to traffic large amounts of marijuana illegally grown in Oregon for redistribution and sale in other states.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, the man had marijuana grows in multiple counties, including Linn County.

Fayao “Paul” Rong, 51, has been charged with conspiring to manufacture and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the news release.

Court documents allege that starting at an unknown time and continuing until September, Rong conspired with others to make and possess with intent to distribute thousands of marijuana plants.

Rong allegedly bought multiple residential homes in Oregon — using various identities — and converted them into indoor marijuana grows. The organization grew, harvested and transported marijuana to states were the possession of marijuana is illegal.

According to the news release, in a 12-month period starting August 2020, Rong trafficked more than $13.2 million in black market marijuana.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Oregon State Police Northwest Region Marijuana Team targeted Rong’s organization on Sept. 8 and 9. According to the news release, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on 25 Oregon properties and Rong’s home in Houston.

Investigators seized nearly 33,000 marijuana plants, 1,800 pounds of packaged marijuana, 23 firearms, nine vehicles, $20,000 in money orders and more than $591,000 in cash.

Following the operation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon filed an action in federal court seeking to forfeit 16 properties used for the illegal manufacturing of marijuana. The properties are worth around $6.5 million total, according to the news release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The takedown of the operation followed a 14-month OSP investigation which began after the agency discovered excessive electricity use at the various properties. In several cases, this excessive electricity led to transformer explosions.

Multiple citizen complaints confirmed law enforcement’s suspicion that Rong was the leader of a large black market marijuana operation. With help from Columbia and Polk County Sheriff’s Offices, OSP discovered associated marijuana grows in Clatsop, Clackamas, Linn, Marion, Multnomah and Polk counties.

DEA agents arrested Rong in Houston, and he made his initial appearance in federal court before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Southern District of Texas.

According to the news release, if Rong is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with a 10-year mandatory minimum, a $10 million fine and five years' supervised release.

The case was investigated by the DEA, OSP, and U.S. Marshals Service. The Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, along with various other agencies, assisted with the investigation.