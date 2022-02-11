 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teenager arrested following assault of 13-year-old in Sweet Home

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Sweet Home.

According to Sweet Home Police Department Capt. Jason Ogden, the agency arrested a 15-year-old on suspicion of third-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The charges stem from a Wednesday, Feb. 9 incident. The individual is being held at the Linn-Benton Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

“There are other individuals that appear to be involved that aren’t from around here,” Ogden said.

