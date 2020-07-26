Sweet Home woman now faces attempted murder charge for shooting husband

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Sweet Home woman accused of shooting her husband as he was sleeping in December now faces a second-degree attempted murder charge, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Mary Katherine Rochefort, 63, was arraigned on an indictment on July 15 in Linn County Circuit Court. She also faces charges of first-degree assault (domestic violence) and unlawful use of a weapon. The attempted murder accusation wasn’t part of Rochefort’s original charges.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Aug. 20.

The crimes allegedly occurred on Dec. 18 in the 1300 block of Clark Mill Road in Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.

According to authorities, Rochefort’s attack on her husband, Ronald Basl, was completely unprovoked.

During the initial investigation of the shooting, Rochefort acknowledged mental health issues, according to court paperwork. After her arrest, she underwent a psychological evaluation conducted by the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.