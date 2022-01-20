Sweet Home teen dies in Highway 20 crash

A Sweet Home teenager was killed in a car crash on Highway 20 just east of Foster on Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.

At around 4:18 p.m., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 34.

According to the news release, preliminary investigation revealed that 18-year-old Jasper June Keeney of Sweet Home was operating a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound when she lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve and rolled into the eastbound ditch.

Keeney was pronounced dead on scene.

Highway 20 was closed for four-and-a-half hours after the crash. Sweet Home Fire and Rescue and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP.