A 42-year-old Sweet Home resident known for claiming the court system has no authority over her has been sentenced for sex crimes that victimized two young girls.

Alanna Nicole Partin was found guilty on four charges of first-degree sexual abuse in a December jury trial in Linn County Circuit Court.

Of the four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two stemmed from each of the victims. Because the crimes occurred in one course of events in each case — though different body parts were violated — the four counts were merged into two.

Partin was sentenced to 75 months for each count, 150 months overall, a total of 12½ years in prison.

“The impacts of sexual abuse are long-lasting,” prosecutor Conor McCahill said during the sentencing hearing Monday, April 17.

“These little girls will grow, and they’ve had something stolen from them,” McCahill said. “They’ve had their innocence ripped away; they’ve had to come to court and testify about things that nobody should have to. … But they were very brave and told this court what was done to them.”

Around two dozen people attended the sentencing, including Partin supporters. Having heard some had brought signage with them, the judge ordered no signs could be displayed in the courtroom.

Defense attorney Jason Thompson argued for a new trial prior to sentencing, citing what he called the irregularity of the proceedings. He alleged jury instructions weren’t followed and juror knowledge of Partin’s status as a convicted felon tainted the outcome.

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish denied the motion.

Already sentenced to 36 months in prison in connection with a weapons charge, Partin appeared for sentencing wearing a Department of Corrections jumpsuit. During the proceeding, she shared huddled whispers and notes with Thompson, but she did not directly address the court.

Thompson said despite a record of good behavior, Partin’s transgender status will keep her from utilizing skills such as her mechanical abilities while incarcerated at Oregon State Correctional Institution.

Prosecutors previously said there were other suspects in the case. A trial has been set for one individual, prosecutors confirmed.

The crimes occurred in 2019; one victim was younger than 9 at the time and the other was younger than 5.

When Partin initially appeared in court under the charges, through her attorneys, she repeated a claim that she is a Minnesota corporation and does not recognize the name she was charged under.

Although convicted on the sexual abuse counts, Partin was found not guilty in December of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. Those charges fall under Jessica’s Law, carrying mandatory minimum sentences of 25 years.

Partin has four cases under appeal in Linn County and is set for sentencing in another case in Benton County Circuit Court, according to court records.

In Linn County, she was convicted of criminal driving while suspended or revoked and three counts of failure to appear in a case originating in January 2019; felony attempt to elude by vehicle, interfering with a police officer, and criminal driving while suspended or revoked from a case originating in May 2019; criminal driving while suspended or revoked and resisting arrest in another case that originated in May 2019; and strangulation, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and felony fourth-degree assault in a case from November.

In Benton County, Partin is scheduled for sentencing in June on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, interfering with a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to carry and present a driver’s license from an incident that occurred in November 2018.