One man is dead and another wounded after a shooting reported early Friday morning in the 500 block of Surrey Lane in Sweet Home.
According to the Sweet Home Police Department, officers received the report shortly after 2:30 a.m. They responded to the scene, where one man was pronounced dead and the other was transported to a hospital. His current condition is unknown, and the men's names have not been released.
The Linn County Major Crimes team — which consists of members of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Sweet Home, Lebanon and Albany police departments — responded to assist.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sweet Home Police Department at 541-367-5181.