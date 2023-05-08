Sweet Home police have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing someone at a home Friday evening, May 5.

At around 4:55 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance and potential stabbing at 1547 Ninth Ave., according to an agency Facebook post.

After arriving on scene, police found 24-year-old Justin Jones had been cut and stabbed. Medics transported Jones to a hospital, the post said.

Kyle Sabato, 21, was at the residence when police arrived, and according to officers, showed signs of being in a physical altercation. Following an investigation, police alleged Sabato was involved in the stabbing.

Officers arrested Sabato on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police interviewed neighbors and witnesses, according to the post, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Potter or Officer Gerkman at 541-367-5181.