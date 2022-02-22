Sweet Home man arrested, suspected of assaulting an infant

A Sweet Home man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an infant in his care.

The Sweet Home Police Department arrested Carl Edwin Steinborn, 24, on Friday, Feb. 18. Steinborn is set to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Feb. 22 on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Court documents allege on or between Oct. 16 and Feb. 11 Steinborn caused serious physical injury to a child under 6 months of age.

In a notice filed with the court Feb. 22, prosecutor Jonathan Crow, on behalf of the state, asked the court to impose an enhanced sentence should Steinborn be found guilty.

The notice lists the following allegations as reasons for an enhanced sentence:

The victim was particularly vulnerable.

The alleged incident involves deliberate cruelty to the victim.

The degree of loss or harm was much greater than usual for this type of offense.

The alleged actions resulted in permanent injury to the victim.

Steinborn’s actions were allegedly premeditated.

According to Oregon's online court database, Steinborn was convicted of two counts of third-degree sexual abuse in 2015.