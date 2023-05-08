Court documents allege Baxley forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim on or between Feb. 1 and Feb. 9.

Baxley was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday, May 8 on one count of first-degree rape. During the arraignment, Judge Michael Wynhausen set Baxley's bail at $100,000. According to Wynhausen, Baxley was not financially eligible for a court appointed attorney.