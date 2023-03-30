The Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sweet Home man accused of attempted murder.

Deputies arrested Derrek Leo Reynolds, 54, on March 22, according to the Linn County Jail website. Oregon’s online court database shows Reynolds was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on March 23 on charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

According to court documents, on or around March 22, Reynolds used a dangerous weapon to cause serious physical injury to a victim, and he allegedly attempted to kill the victim.

During last week’s arraignment, Judge Michael Wynhausen set Reynold’s bail at $250,000 and appointed Rex White Jr. as defense attorney.

Reynolds was scheduled to be indicted on the charges Thursday afternoon, March 30. According to the indictment paperwork, Reynolds himself, the victim and five other witnesses appeared before the grand jury prior to indictment.

In multiple notices filed with the court, White stated his client’s intent to use self-defense as justification for the alleged crimes. The notices said Reynolds will be relying on Oregon Revised Statutes that justify use of physical force in defense of person, in defense of premises and in defense of property.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for April 10.