Sweet Home family escapes house fire

A family in Sweet Home evacuated their house early Wednesday morning, Feb. 23 as a fire rapidly spread through the building, according to a news release from Sweet Home Fire District.

Occupants of the home on Willow Street noticed the smell of smoke at around 1:30 a.m. and discovered a fire in an attached pump house for the home’s well. Because of the freezing temperatures, the occupants were unable to put out the fire themselves, according to the news release.

Everyone in the house evacuated safely, but the fire quickly spread through the structure, according to the news release. Within minutes, the fire was fully-involved.

The home is in a “rare” area of the city with no hydrants, officials said, and this hindered the fire district’s ability to put out the fire.

The incident commander requested a second-alarm assignment, bringing in help from Lebanon, Brownsville and Halsey. Water tenders from Sweet Home and Halsey offered the supply of water. This allowed the firefighters to keep the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

No injuries were reported, but three vehicles in the driveway of the house sustained heat damage, according to SHFD. There were a total of 18 firefighters at the scene.