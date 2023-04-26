Police have arrested a Sutherlin man in connection to a February fire that damaged a church in Sweet Home.

Deputies arrested Andrew Jacob Justin Cartwright, 36, on suspected charges of arson, burglary and criminal mischief.

On Feb. 25 at around 1:25 a.m., someone called 911 to report that the Fir Lawn Lutheran Church at 109 W. Holley Road was on fire.

Firefighters responded and found flames and smoke billowing from the church. The Sweet Home Fire District called in for backup from Albany, Brownsville and Halsey, and upgraded the fire to a two-alarm emergency.

Battalion Chief Shannon Pettner said firefighters worked for more than an hour on the scene. Pettner told Mid-Valley Media at the time that an investigation at the scene suggested the fire likely started under suspicious circumstances.

Following the fire, the Oregon State Police arson unit, Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Sweet Home Fire District all assisted Sweet Home police with the investigation.

According to a Wednesday, April 26 Sweet Home Police Department Facebook post, Cartwright was located outside of Linn County.

Cartwright was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Cartwright has another open case in Linn County Circuit Court where he’s accused of robbery and theft.

Court records show Cartwright has been convicted of multiple crimes in Linn County over the years, including harassment, possession of methamphetamine and unauthorized use of a vehicle.