Suspect charged with rape, sex crimes in Linn County

A suspect was charged with several sex crimes, including forcible rape, during an appearance in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, Dec. 27.

Justin Louis Beach, 51, was arraigned on an indictment for two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sex abuse, two counts of second-degree sex abuse and one count of coercion.

Those crimes allegedly occurred in May 2020. Beach's hometown was not clear. Albany Police Department is the investigating agency.

Beach’s initial bail at the Linn County Jail was listed at $150,000, according to the jail website. He was lodged in the facility on Friday, Dec. 24.