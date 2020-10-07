Still no available information in Ava Carey case

Circumstances surrounding a Corvallis teen's disappearance and recovery remain murky more than a month after she was found alive in a neighboring state.

Ava Carey, 16, went missing the evening of Aug. 20 and was reported to have been found nine days later by the Corvallis Police Department. She'd told family members she was heading to Village Green Park with her skateboard in tow, but they reported her missing when she did not return as planned.

When police announced her recovery on Aug. 29, the neighboring state she was found in and her condition — aside from being alive — were not released to the public. Additional details, including whether the teen left town on her own or was taken out of state, have also not been disclosed since that day.

In addition to CPD's Aug. 29 announcement, the Carey family released a statement thanking the community and police department for their recovery efforts. In addition to many local businesses funding "Missing" posters, billboards and the like, one such effort was a search party held on Aug. 27 which garnered the support of around 150 mid-valley residents.

"We cannot express our gratitude enough to the community of Corvallis, we have been blown away by the generosity," the statement read. "Everything was a team effort, and it worked."