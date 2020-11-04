Springfield man pleads guilty to online corruption of child

A 20-year-old Springfield man came to Corvallis in the spring thinking he was meeting a 13-year-old for sex.

The teen was actually an undercover law enforcement official.

Dakota Blaiz Mellor was arrested on May 5 by Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies for first-degree online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor, both felonies.

Mellor entered a plea agreement Wednesday, pleading guilty to the corruption charge. Judge Matthew Donohue sentenced Mellor to three years of supervised probation, with conditions that he get sex offender treatment, have no contact with minors and no access to internet without authorization. The luring charge was dismissed.

If he violates probation, Mellor would serve 18 months in prison.

Mellor's defense attorney John Rich said the situation began when his client fell for a fake Craigslist ad.

“This is somewhat of a typical type of case that we’ve been seeing in Benton County where the police basically put up an ad on Craigslist,” said Mellor’s defense attorney John Rich. “Mr. Mellor was online after getting home from work, he saw that post and it piqued his curiosity.”