Skate park stabbing suspect arraigned on three felony counts

A Corvallis woman who allegedly stabbed a man at the Corvallis skate park earlier this month was arraigned Monday on three felony counts following an indictment by a Benton County grand jury.

Mandy Mae Switzler, 43, was indicted on first-degree assault, a class A felony; second-degree assault, a class B felony; and unlawful use of a weapon, a class C felony.

Switzler was arrested Dec. 5 after witnesses say she stabbed James Javon Cleveland with a 12-inch knife after Cleveland approached another man’s tent, where Switzler was, to ask for a cigarette. Switzler was found by police in the area of the park smelling strongly of alcohol.

Switzler was initially arrested for first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The additional assault count was added following further investigation of the incident. Switzler has been held at Benton County jail on $50,000 bail since her arrest.

Cleveland was found in the skate park bleeding substantially from the abdomen. He was in shock and wasn’t able to give a statement before being taken to the hospital, Corvallis police said.

Two days after the incident, police reported Cleveland remained in Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in stable condition.