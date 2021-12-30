Sheriff's deputies nab 8 men in prostitution sting at Corvallis hotel

Benton County Sheriff's deputies arrested eight men at a Corvallis hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 29, after setting up a prostitution sting.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, the men contacted a "fictitious woman online to pay for sex."

Once the men initially agreed to a sum in exchange for "sexual conduct or contact," deputies arrested them on suspicion of commercial sexual solicitation, a Class A misdemeanor.

The operation was not unlike those conducted in February of 2018 and April of 2019. In those instances, Benton County Sheriff’s Office detectives placed an advertisement on a social media site that led to the arrest of 17 men.

Detectives created a new advertisement this week, according to the news release. More than 100 persons responded to the ad to pay for sex with an early to mid-20-year-old woman. Of those, eight ultimately arrived at a local hotel and were taken into custody without incident.

With limited beds available at the Benton County Jail, the eight men were booked and released with citations.

Matthew Robert Veazie, 36, of Corvallis

John Namkyu Back, 31, of Eugene

Michael Leroy Moore, 53, of Springfield

Tim Jeffrey Koertje, 55, of Albany

Jacob Ashley Carley, 44, of Eugene

Matthew David Simmons, 42, of Albany

Daryl Leonard Staley, 53, of Eugene

Allen Michael Grudi, 32, of Corvallis

Detectives also seized a total of 8.57 grams of methamphetamine from four of the men.

The sheriff's office included this statement in its release: "This operation demonstrates again, how prevalent prostitution is in Benton County and Oregon. Prostitution is a dangerous criminal enterprise, closely related to human trafficking, narcotics, violence, and sexual assault. Prostitution also fuels the growth of modern-day slavery by providing a façade behind which traffickers for sexual exploitation operate. If you or someone you love is a victim of human trafficking, get help now at 1-888-373-7888 or go online to https://humantraffickinghotline.org/."