The seven adults killed in a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday, May 18 on Interstate 5 were farmworkers.

Pineros y Campesinos Unidos, or PCUN, a farmworkers union based in Woodburn, said in a news release that the 11 occupants of the van were farmworkers heading home to their families after a day of work.

“PCUN and our members would like to send our sincerest condolences to the families and the workers impacted by this tragedy,” Reyna Lopez, PCUN executive director, said in a statement.

“We are in communication with some of the families impacted to gain a better understanding of what is needed to support. At this time, families are asking for safer roads for workers commuting after a hard day’s work. We hope to share more about how the community can come together in this difficult time.”

The crash

Oregon State Police said seven of the van’s occupants were killed when California driver Lincoln Clayton Smith, 52, crashed his semi-truck into the Ford Econoline passenger van on I-5, north of Albany. Police arrested Smith on suspicion of manslaughter, assault, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants charges.

The collision pushed the van into another commercial vehicle that was parked near the Santiam River Rest Area.

Responders declared six passengers dead at the scene, and an air ambulance transported another who was declared dead at a hospital, according to OSP. Four others were injured.

Court documents allege Smith was under the influence of intoxicants when he crashed into the van. They did not describe what type of substances may have been involved.

He was arraigned in Marion County Circuit Court on Friday, May 19 on seven counts of second-degree manslaughter, three counts of third-degree assault, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

The crash was one of the deadliest on I-5 in Oregon history. In 1988, 24 cars collided on I-5, south of Albany, killing seven and injuring 38.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Smith is scheduled for an indictment May 30.