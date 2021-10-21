Second man charged with Timber Linn Memorial Park death

A second Albany man has been arrested in connection to the Oct. 10 homicide at Timber Linn Memorial Park.

Abel Sanchez-Anaya, 18, was set to be arraigned on one count of second-degree murder in Linn County Circuit Court at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Court documents allege that Sanchez-Anaya caused the death of Joshua Johnston-Partain, 22. He was booked into Linn County Jail on Thursday.

Elijah Crump, 20, was previously charged with second-degree murder for the same homicide. Crump was arraigned on Thursday, Oct. 14 and ordered held without bail in Linn County Jail. The next hearing in his case is set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 1.

The relationship between the two suspects was not immediately clear.

According to Albany police, authorities received a call about the shooting at 10:49 p.m. Oct. 10. Officers found Johnston-Partain lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.