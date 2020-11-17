Scio man killed in Highway 22 crash

A Scio man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 east of Mehama on Monday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
William Miller was 66.
The crash occurred at about 5:50 p.m. Miller was westbound in a Chrysler Town & Country van when his vehicle went into the eastbound lane and collided with a Dodge pickup operated by Richard Kruger, 71, of Salem, the news release states.
Kruger was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Highway 22 was closed for about 4½ hours due to the wreck.
OSP was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Stayton Fire Department and the Lyons Fire Department.
