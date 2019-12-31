Scio man charged with felony assault

A Scio man was arraigned Tuesday in Benton County Circuit Court on a felony charge of second-degree assault constituting domestic violence, a Measure 11 offense carrying a probable minimum sentence of five years and 10 months in prison.
Timothy Lee Proffitt, 42, is accused of striking a woman in the leg with an aluminum baseball bat during an argument over home repairs that took place Monday evening in a Corvallis trailer park.
Proffitt pleaded not guilty and is being held in the Benton County Jail pending trial.
Judge Locke Williams set Proffitt’s bail at $50,000 and appointed attorney Thomas Hill to represent him.
Deputy Benton County District Attorney Kareem Walcott is representing the state.