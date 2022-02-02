Road rage? Sweet Home driver suspected of pointing gun at woman, children

A Sweet Home man was arrested Tuesday morning after what police called an armed road-rage incident, according to a news release from the Lebanon Police Department.

Kenneth Wayne Parker, 61, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was temporarily held at Lebanon Municipal Jail and later transported to Linn County Jail.

At around 9:39 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, Lebanon police received a call about a road-rage incident in which a man allegedly pointed a gun at another vehicle occupied by a woman and two small children, according to the news release.

The incident is said to have first happened on South Santiam Highway near Sodaville-Waterloo Road and continued toward the Lebanon city limits.

LPD Officer Eric Stein responded to the call and learned the suspect was no longer in the area, according to the release. The female driver said the suspect allegedly pointed a handgun in her direction as she passed him.

She told police that the suspect seemed to be “distraught about traffic conditions,” according to the release.

With the assistance of Sweet Home Police Department, the suspect was identified as Parker and contacted at his residence. Officers took Parker into custody without incident.

After searching Parker’s vehicles, officers found the firearm they suspect was used in the incident. LPD seized the weapon.

According to the news release, the investigation is active. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Stein at 541-258-4327.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Parker is set to be arraigned Wednesday, Feb. 2 in Linn County Circuit Court on one count of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing and two counts of pointing firearm at another.