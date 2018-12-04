LINN COUNTY
SHERIFF
Empty safe — About 11:33 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported finding an empty safe near the Grant Street bridge.
Unsportsmanlike conduct — About 1:28 p.m. Sunday, a participant in the Civil War Relay race reported being struck by an object thrown from a passing vehicle. The investigation continues.
Vehicle entry — About 8:35 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 200 block of Taylor Street reported that a vehicle was broken into, damaged and $200 worth of items taken.
Suspicious vehicle — About 9:06 p.m. Sunday, an off-duty deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle in the 35000 block of Engle Road. It turned out to be a teenage couple doing things that are best kept at home and behind closed doors, according to the report.
SWEET HOME
POLICE
Suspicious person — About 7:37 a.m. Friday, a caller in the 1000 block of 14th Avenue reported someone was sleeping under a tarp next to her house. An officer checked and found that the person under the tarp was the caller’s former husband. The caller said she was OK with him staying there for the time being.
Counterfeit bill — About 3:13 p.m. Friday, a caller in the 1300 block of Main Street reported that someone had used a counterfeit $50 bill. The bill was seized and a report taken for first-degree forgery.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Collision — At about 12:50 a.m. on Friday, an officer on patrol came on the scene of a two-car collision that had just occurred on Northwest Kings Boulevard just south of Harrison Boulevard. Duncan Macdougall, a 23-year-old Corvallis resident who was driving a 1998 Subaru Legacy, told the officer he accidentally cut off a 2017 Mercedes C-300 driven by Fasih Rehman, 22, also of Corvallis, who then drove up close behind Macdougall and began honking his horn; Macdougall “brake-checked” Rehman, who collided with the rear of Macdougall’s car. Both men were cited for careless driving.
Apartment fire — Just after 1 a.m. on Friday, an officer went to a fire in an apartment building in the 700 block of Southwest Seventh St. The fire, which was extinguished by the Corvallis Fire Department, was apparently caused by a resident throwing a piece of smoldering incense into a trash bag, which later burst into flames and charred a section of wall and floor. No injuries were reported.
Disorderly — At 11:31 a.m. on Friday, an officer went to Firestone Complete Auto Care at 385 SW Third St. for a report that a woman was yelling and spitting on people. Vanessa Delia Carter, 42, was arrested on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and harassment.
Strangulation — At 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute in the 900 block of Southeast Bell Avenue, where they learned a man had attempted to choke his adult son after an argument that turned physical. Christopher John Bartron, 53, was charged with strangulation and interfering with a peace officer.
DUII crash — At 3:54 a.m. on Sunday, Tevin Duane Schindler, 26, of Albany was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving after he reportedly crashed into a tree at Corvallis Manor, 160 NE Conifer Blvd., causing severe damage to his GMC Sierra pickup truck. According to a police report, Schindler’s blood alcohol level was measured at 0.18 percent.
Electric bike theft — At 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, an officer went to an apartment in the 2600 block of Northwest Garryanna Street for a reported theft. A resident said his bronze Felt electric bicycle, valued at $3,000, had been stolen from his porch the night before.
BENTON COUNTY
SHERIFF
Public assist — At 6:40 p.m. Sunday, a deputy on patrol found a woman lying in a sleeping bag outside the bathrooms at Hyak Park, 5000 NW Highway 20. The deputy informed the woman she couldn’t camp in the park, then gave her a ride to the women’s shelter at 1166 NW Jackson Ave. in Corvallis, where she was given a bed for the night.
STATE POLICE
AT OSU
Chemical fire — At 10:53 a.m. on Friday, a trooper went to Burt Hall in the 2600 block of Northwest Orchard Avenue for a fire involving hydrofluoric acid. Burt Hall and neighboring Wilkinson Hall were evacuated. The fire was believed to have been caused by an electrical short in a scientific microwave oven used for heating chemicals. The Corvallis Fire Department put out the blaze, which engulfed the microwave and parts of the room. No injuries were reported. Wilkinson Hall has since reopened, but the second floor of Burt Hall remained closed as of Monday.