LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Cool swim — A water rescue at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Pleasant Valley Drive, was called back after rescue crews were told that the man in the South Santiam River was merely out for a swim.
Suspicious bald man — About 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 37000 block of Pony Ave., Lebanon, reported there was a bald man acting strangely on the road.
Substation damage — About 11:06 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 2500 block of South Main Road, Lebanon, reported that someone threw a heavy metal object through a window at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office substation.
Long-footed goats — About 11:27 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 27000 block of Scott Mountain Road reported seeing several goats in a field with long feet. Deputy spoke with owner who said he was going to trim their feet over the weekend.
Smashed window — About 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 38000 block of Parkside Road, reported that on Tuesday, someone broke out a rear window on her vehicle. Damage was estimated at $650.