Public Safety (Nov. 3)

ALBANY POLICE
Weapons charge — About 11 p.m. Friday, Israel Anaya, 25, was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, a pistol, and possession of methamphetamine in the 400 block of 22nd Avenue. He was cited and released.
Assault — Tyson Shahparast, 17, was charged with fourth-degree assault about 8 p.m. Saturday. He had reportedly been fighting with a relative and when the relative’s friend attempted to break up the altercation, she was struck. Shahparast was cited and released.
Weapons charge — About 4:22 a.m. Sunday, Richard Stephens, 49, was charged with being a felon in possession of a switchblade and illegal possession of methamphetamine.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Boat recovered — About 7:34 a.m. Sunday, deputies recovered a boat that had been reported stolen out of Lincoln County in the 35000 block of Oakview Drive, Brownsville. Boat was returned to owner.
Missing rifle — About 12:43 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 36000 block of Rock Hill Drive, Lebanon, reported that a custom-built AR-15 .223-caliber rifle valued at $1,500 had been stolen.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Felony arrest — About 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, Bryce McGowan, 37, was arrested and released to U.S. marshals on a warrant for possession of a weapon.
Credit card — About 1:21 p.m. Saturday, a caller in the 1000 block of 14th Avenue reported that his credit card had been used without his permission.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Burglary — 3:54 p.m. Saturday, 6200 block of Southwest Timber Ridge Drive. A 20-watt DeWalt drill, DeWalt impact driver two rapid-charging stations and four batteries were stolen from a garage during the morning of Oct. 28. No suspect information was available.
Theft from vehicle — 9:43 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Northwest Alta Vista Drive. About $800 of fishing gear was reported stolen from a vehicle that had a window broken out.
Theft from vehicle — 2:50 p.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Northwest Grant Avenue. Change was stolen from several vehicles. A subwoofer was taken from another.
Stolen vehicle — 3 p.m. Sunday, 3600 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard. A vehicle was stolen sometime in the previous three weeks. The victim said they noticed Sunday that it was missing.
Burglary — 3:49 p.m. Sunday, 3400 block of Southwest Third Street. A blue and black 2017 Trek Marlin 5 bicycle was stolen from a shed.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.