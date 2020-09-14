Public safety logs (Sept. 15)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORVALLIS POLICE

Stolen vehicle — 10:30 a.m. Friday, 3800 block of Northwest Lincoln Avenue. A man reported a green 1995 Honda Civic (license plate ZQP 311) was stolen from his carport sometime between 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday. No suspect information was reported.

Vandalism — 4:36 p.m. Friday, 1700 block of Southeast Crystal Lake Drive. A man reported the tires on his silver Ford Taurus were slashed. There were no videos or witnesses to the incident.

Fire — 7:02 p.m. Friday. Firefighters put out a small campfire that was out of control behind Home Depot, 1780 NW Four Acres Place. The camp’s owner, a woman, was cited and released on two warrants.

Fire — 7:04 a.m. Saturday, 2500 block of Northeast Conser Street. Fire personnel and police responded to an apparent transient’s campfire near railroad tracks in the area. There was no damage to the railroad tracks or power lines.

Assault — 10:19 a.m. Saturday, 400 block of Southwest First Street. Thomas Bradish, 59, was arrested after a woman says he grabbed and kicked her. He was taken into custody on a Linn County felony warrant.

Warrant arrest — 12:05 a.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Southeast Third Street. Jeramie Moore, 43, was arrested on a felony warrant related to a drug charge.