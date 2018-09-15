This log is based on information from local courts and law enforcement agencies and includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or a risk to the public. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected in crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Collision — 5:29 p.m. Sept. 7, Philomath Boulevard near Southwest 35th Street. A deputy responded to a minor collision between two vehicles. Both drivers claimed the other intentionally rammed their vehicle head-on. No independent witness could verify what happened. No charges were filed.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Injury crash — 8:28 p.m. Thursday, Scravel Hill Road. A driver headed south on Scravel Hill in a 2001 Dodge pickup swerved to miss two deer but ended up striking one. The truck spun and rolled down a steep ditch. The 17-year-old female driver, whose name was not listed in the initial report, was taken to Samaritan Albany General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
OREGON STATE POLICE
Injury crash — Updated information from 8:41 a.m. Sunday, Highway 20 and Pineway Drive east of Lebanon. Oregon State Police officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Troopers said the victim was riding a motorized skateboard in the bicycle lane when a Mazda swerved, striking him. The victim, Donald MacKenzie Brady, 30, of Lebanon, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital by medics. Janey Marie Lidgren, 66, the driver of the Mazda, was not injured, but her vehicle was towed. Lidgren was cited for careless driving.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Criminal mischief — 10:17 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of Main Street. A caller reported fuel lines cut on two vehicles, gasoline siphoned and a trailer broken into. Officers are investigating.
Arrest — 10:39 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of Clark Mill. Officers arrested Timonty Loren Ames Jr. on a charge of first-degree burglary and third-degree theft.