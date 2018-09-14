This log is based on information from local courts and law enforcement agencies and includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or a risk to the public. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected in crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII — 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Philomath Boulevard and Technology Loop. A deputy arrested Nikki Lynn Hazen, 27, of Corvallis, for a charge of DUII and reckless endangering. She reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.14 percent.
Clinic break-in — 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 610 Dragon Drive. A deputy responded to a report of a burglary at the Monroe Health Clinic. The deputy found a broken window latch and $200 was reported missing.
Stolen car — 1:42 p.m., Wednesday, Southeast Third Street and Southeast Kiger Island Drive. A deputy stopped a stolen car and arrested its driver, Robin Lynn Josh, and passenger, Carlton Martin Morris. Josh, 56, of Hillsboro, and Morris, 30, of Corvallis, were both charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Burglary — 8 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block Northeast Conifer Boulevard. An officer responded to a report of a burglary in which the resident reported two laptops, two cellphones and $600 in cash were stolen. The officer reported finding no evidence at the residence.
Attempted burglary — 3 a.m. Thursday, 3000 block Southwest Deschutes Street. Officers responded to a building alarm at Block 15 and reportedly found a window unlocked with the screen removed on one side of the building. Officers and a canine unit searched the area and did not find anyone.
LINN CIRCUIT COURT
Sentencing — Joshua Lee Laub was sentenced Wednesday to 37 months in prison and three years of post-prison supervision in connection with a charge of first-degree arson. He also was ordered to pay restitution of about $78,000. Laub allegedly confessed to starting a house fire Feb. 8 at a vacant home in the 300 block of Russell Street, Lebanon. The residence was under foreclosure, but the damage to the structure was estimated at more than $75,000.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tools taken — 7:22 a.m. Wednesday, 36000 block Gilkey Road, Scio. A caller reported the theft of cordless power tools valued at more than $400.
Missing gates — 10:14 a.m. Wednesday, 32000 block Weldon Road, Lebanon. A caller reported that someone had stole his driveway's metal gates.
Theft of services — 11:26 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block South Sixth Street., Harrisburg. A caller reported that a neighbor had run a power cord onto his property to take electricity. A deputy warned the neighbor about the crime of theft of services.
Whoops! — 9:43 p.m., Mill City. A man said that a bottle rolled under his brake pedal and he was unable to stop before colliding with a sidewalk and railing.