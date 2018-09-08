This log is based on information from local courts and law enforcement agencies and includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or a risk to the public. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected in crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
ALBANY POLICE
Injury wreck — 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, intersection of Ellsworth Street and First Avenue. A woman trying to cross Ellsworth was injured when she was struck by 2001 Honda Accord. Police provided this update to the original information: Beverly Nelson, age not available, was transported by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injures. The location was not immediately available. Adrien Shrum, 22, was cited for failure to remain stationary for a pedestrian.
Injury wreck — 8:08 a.m. Wednesday, 5353 Columbus St. A 2014 Nissan Versa headed south on Columbus struck a 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier that pulled out from Cascade Drive to turn north. Angelica Gonzalez, the driver of the Chevrolet, was cited for no driver's license and failure to obey a traffic control device. The driver of the Nissan, whose information was not immediately available, said there was neck pain, but initial reports did not indicate treatment or ambulance transport.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Drug bust — Shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, an officer arrested three people after a Benton County Sheriff’s Office canine found drugs in their vehicle at Northwest Buchanan Avenue and Northwest Ninth Street. Aaron Bernard Byers, 23, of Corvallis, was charged with unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful delivery of heroin. Laura Paule Gorzynski, 23, of Corvallis, and Alexandre Pierre Colomb, 23, of Corvallis, were both charged with unlawful possession of heroin.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII — A deputy responded to a report of a crash at West Hills Road and Bailey Street at 5 a.m., Aug. 26. The deputy arrested Nicole Aileen Strobel, 18, of Philomath, on charges of DUII, reckless driving and third degree criminal mischief. Strobel reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.11 percent.
Punching cop — A deputy cited an inmate who allegedly punched a jail guard around 11:30 a.m., Aug. 31. Toron James Ambrosius, 20, of Corvallis, was charged with fourth degree assault and assaulting a public safety officer.
Burglary — A deputy received a report from a resident in the 27000 block on Old River Road on Wednesday claiming that at some point in the previous week someone had picked multiple locks to get into his residence to steal $12,000 in cash. There was no sign of forced entry.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Hit and run — About 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 4100 block of Northeast Castillo Drive reported that someone had struck two community-sized post office boxes valued between $400 and $2,000. An investigation is ongoing.
Bad check — About 11:25 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 33000 block of Texas Street reported receiving a bad check for $296.
Truck damage — About 1:07 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 42000 block of Kingston-Lyons Road reported finding an unknown, paint-damaging substance on his truck. The estimated damage was between $2,000 and $3,000.
Disruptive behavior — Sheriff's Office staff at the courthouse trespassed a 42-year-old woman about 2:25 p.m. Thursday after she was found yelling, dancing and waving a white wooden cross both in and out of the courthouse.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Missing wallet — About 8 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 1900 block of Kalmia Street reported that someone had taken a wallet from her unsecured vehicle. The loss was estimated at about $134.