LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary — 7:18 a.m. Monday, 28600 block of Highway 20. A trucking business reported approximately $1,500 in power tools stolen during the weekend. Deputies are investigating.
Theft — 1:40 p.m. Monday, 51600 block of Highway 20. A caller reported having set up a hunting camp in the area and returned to find most of the gear stolen, including a camp stove, storage totes and foam sleeping pad. Estimated total loss: more than $500. Deputies took a report.
Rescue — 2:57 p.m. Monday, 59700 block of Highway 126. According to a Sheriff's Office log, a husband and wife from Woodland, Washington, went hiking to Tamolitch Falls as part of their 35th anniversary celebration and the wife twisted her ankle on the way out and was unable to walk. Personnel with Linn County Search and Rescue, Sweet Home Fire and Upper McKenzie Fire responded to help her the last 2 miles of the hike.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Assault – From Tuesday afternoon. Jared Daniel Limbeck, 34, of Albany, was charged with two counts of felony fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency in the case.
Felon with firearm – From Tuesday afternoon. Christopher Lee Hurt, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday, and the Lebanon Police Department was the arresting agency in the case.