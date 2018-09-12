LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Injury crash — 12:25 p.m. Sunday, intersection of Knox Butte Road and Lickskillet Road. Deputies responded to a report of a collision between a 1994 Honda Civic and a 1999 Ford Expedition. Cayla Gaddis, 28, was headed west on Knox Butte. She told deputies she had been distracted while eating chicken and began to go off the road into a ditch, then overcorrected and slid into another vehicle. A male passenger in Gaddis' vehicle was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Gaddis was cited for failure to drive within the lane. No further information was available.
Burglary — 4:18 p.m. Sunday, 35900 block of Polly Farm Lane. Four juveniles between the ages of 12 and 17 having a party in an abandoned house were charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree trespass, and minor in possession of marijuana and alcohol. They were referred to the Linn-Benton Juvenile Detention Center.
Injury crash — 4:18 p.m. Sunday, 31100 block of Priceboro Drive. A woman was injured in a one-vehicle, low-speed motorcycle crash. Roxanna Bennett, 57, was transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Eugene for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
OREGON STATE POLICE
Injury crash — 11:39 a.m. Monday, intersection of Lyon Street and Fourth Avenue, Albany. Oregon State Police provided this update to the story about the pursuit that ended with a crash into Willamette Community Bank:
Troopers said they responded to an agency assist call in Albany for a motor vehicle collision. The suspect vehicle entered downtown Albany and was driving east on Fourth Avenue, ran a stop sign at the intersection with Lyons Street, hit a Toyota Avalon and then crashed into the front doors of the bank.
The suspect vehicle, a Honda Civic, was seized as part of Polk County Sheriff's Office case and the suspect, Bradley Husted, 28, was arrested on multiple criminal charges. The driver of the Toyota, Robert Flynn Magallion, 54, was transported to Samaritan Albany General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Injury crash — 8:41 a.m. Sunday, Highway 20 and Pineway Drive east of Lebanon. Oregon State Police officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Troopers said the victim was riding a motorized skateboard in the bicycle lane when a Mazda swerved, striking him. The victim, Donald MacKenzie Brady, 30, of Lebanon, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital by medics. Janey Marie Lidgren, 66, the driver of the Mazda, was not injured, but her vehicle was towed. Citation information was not immediately available.