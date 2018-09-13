This log is based on information from local courts and law enforcement agencies and includes incidents in which there might have been a public disturbance or a risk to the public. It does not include all calls for service. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. People arrested or suspected in crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
ALBANY FIRE
Forklift accident — 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, 640 NE Old Salem Road. Crews responded to an accident involving a forklift that may have struck a fluorescent light fixture. One person was transported to Salem Hospital.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Robbery — 4:23 p.m., 190 SW. B Ave. An officer arrested Erick Garcia-Linares, 26, after he allegedly took his bike back from a woman at knifepoint. Garcia-Linares was charged with third degree theft and second degree robbery.
Methamphetamine — 3:40 p.m., Friday at Alan B Berg Park. An officer arrested James Ryan Nunn, 32, no address listed, for a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine after allegedly spotting Nunn sitting while holding a methamphetamine pipe.
Overdose — 10:19 a.m., Saturday, 500 block of Northwest Buchanan Avenue. An officer was called to a storage business for a report of an overdose, possibly on heroin. Medics administered Narcan to the unconscious man, who recovered and then refused additional treatment. No charges were filed, but the officer reportedly seized multiple needles.
Party shutdown — 3:20 p.m. Saturday, 3000 block of Southwest Orchard Avenue. An officer responding to a party complaint issued a special response notice to members of the Theta Chi fraternity and ordered the party shut down.
Noise complaint — 11:55 p.m. Sunday, on the 2000 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard. An officer responding to a noise complaint issued a special response notice at the Pi Kappa Phi house.
Hit and run — 6:23 a.m. Monday, Southwest Third Street and Southwest Tunison. Officers searched the area for a silver crossover-type vehicle after one allegedly left the scene of a minor collision.
Resisting arrest — 6 p.m. Monday, Southwest Western Boulevard and Southwest Second Street. An officer responding to a report of an intoxicated female covered in blood spotted Kalina Jo White, 25, no address, who had an outstanding warrant and matched the description. White, who was holding a screwdriver, reportedly required multiple requests from officers before she dropped the screwdriver and then attempted to run when the officer tried to place her in handcuffs. White allegedly dropped a glass pipe when she was taken to the ground. She was arrested for a probation violation, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
LEBANON POLICE
Sex offense arrest — 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, no listed address. Lebanon police detectives arrested a 36-year-old Lebanon resident on charges of multiple sex crimes related to inappropriate contact with an underage female. Dustin Dwayne Patterson-Olah was taken into custody on one count of attempted first-degree sodomy, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of sexual harassment.
The arrest is the result of an investigation into a report he had been inappropriately touching a female, under the age of 12, of the last three to four years. The girl is known to Patterson-Olah and has been identified. At this time, police are not aware of any other victims related to the case.
The investigation is continuing and the department encourages people with knowledge of it to contact Lebanon Police Detective Chris Miner at 541-258-4314.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Rollover — 5:36 p.m. Tuesday, Sand Ridge Road. A deputy responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident in which the operator, who was not injured and showed no sign of impairment, was driving too fast considering the recent rainfall. The vehicle was towed to the driver's residence.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Criminal mischief — 2:43 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Main Street. A caller reported that someone had cut his vehicles' fuel lines. Loss value was estimated at $500.
Brotherly fight — 7:38 p.m. Monday, 1800 block of Vine St. A caller reported that her son got into an altercation with his brother, came to her house and smashed things with a bat. A report was taken for criminal mischief.
Theft — 6:29 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of Meadowlark Lane. A caller reported the theft of numerous items, including a camera, from her unsecured vehicle. Loss value was estimated at $650.
Syringes found — 10:50 a.m. and 1:27 p.m., 1100 block of Main Street. Callers reported syringes in a parking lot. At about 5:41 p.m., someone in the 1700 block of 11th Avenue reported that her children had found a syringe in the park.