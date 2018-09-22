ALBANY POLICE
Injury wreck — 8:31 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Madison Street. A motorist heading north on Madison Street struck a bicyclist pedaling east on Second Avenue. The cyclist, Joseph Smith, was transported to Samaritan Albany General Hospital for treatment of neck and shoulder pain. The motorist, Linda Martin, was cited for failure to yield right of way.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Break-in — 7:11 a.m. Thursday, 33100 block of Meadow Wood Street. A caller reported his garage had been entered and some $4,500 in items stolen, including cash, a bow, firearms and miscellaneous hunting equipment. The investigation is continuing.
Injury wreck — 2:29 p.m. Thursday, 31100 block of Territorial Drive. Deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash just west of Powerline Road in Harrisburg. One patient was transported for treatment of minor injuries. Information on the patient, types of vehicles, circumstances of the wreck and whether citations were issued was not immediately available.
Injury wreck — 3 p.m. Thursday, 38200 block of Scravel Hill Road. A motorcycle headed north on Scravel Hill left the road and struck a ditch. The operator was transported by ambulance to Salem Hospital with serious injuries. Identification was not immediately available.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft — 11:55 a.m., Tuesday, Airport Road, Corvallis. A woman reported to a deputy that Sunday morning she found that $3,000 in jewelry she put out as part of a garage sale and left out overnight had been stolen.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Friday afternoon
Assaulting an officer — Veniamin Ben Alekseyenko, 36, of Lebanon, was indicted on charges of assaulting a public safety officer, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear and two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Most of the crimes allegedly occurred on Jan. 13. The Lebanon Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
Heroin delivery — Michael Allen Odstrcil, 29, of Albany, was charged with delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school, delivery of heroin and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. Those crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 25. In a separate case, Odstrcil was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and third-degree theft. Those crimes allegedly occurred on July 7.
ID theft — James Ryan Routon, 31, of Sweet Home, was charged with identity theft and second-degree forgery. The crimes allegedly occurred on June 22, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Strangulation — Michael Lee Wise, 48, of Albany, was charged with strangulation (domestic violence). The crime allegedly occurred on Thursday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.