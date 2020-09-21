Public Safety Log (Sept. 22)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Accident — 7 a.m. Saturday, Cardwell Hill Drive and Oak Creek Drive, Corvallis. A man was driving his 2018 Honda CRV east on Cardwell Hill when a tree fell on the hood of the vehicle. The car was towed from the scene.

Theft — 11 a.m. Saturday, Benton County Fairgrounds. A woman reported a cell phone was stolen from her tent at the campground. No suspect information was available.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Theft — 3:21 p.m. Friday, Northwest Circle Boulevard and Menlo Drive. A Knife River employee, whose company is doing construction in the area, said he saw someone in a 1990s light brown, two-door Honda Accord reach out of the car and grab an orange, white and black Stihl leaf blower and drive away. The man got in his vehicle and followed the Honda but didn’t make contact. He got no suspect information or the license plate.

Theft — 1:05 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Southwest Stanford Street. A man reported a single-seat bright orange kayak strapped to the top of his vehicle had been stolen between 2 and 9 a.m. that day. There was no suspect information available.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF