Public Safety Log (Sept. 1-2)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Dog bite — 10:33 a.m. Friday, Alpine Park, Monroe. A child was bitten by a stray dog while playing in the park. The child received medical care for a minor injury. The dog was not located.
Abandoned vehicle — 1:43 p.m. Friday, 5500 block of Southwest Plymouth Drive, Corvallis. A resident reported that about a month ago someone unknown to him left a 1995 Ford Thunderbird in his driveway, blocking his garage. An engine was left in front of the vehicle. The man said he planned to have the vehicle removed by a towing company.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Stolen vehicle — 7:39 a.m. Saturday, 1100 block of Southeast Goodnight Avenue. A man reported a silver 1996 Honda Accord was stolen overnight. There was no suspect information.
Menacing — 4:50 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Southwest Avery Park Drive. A woman said a man in a vehicle brandished a gun but never threatened her. The suspect could not be located.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Injury crash — 1:57 a.m. Saturday, 30000 block Berlin Road, near Lebanon. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash where the driver was ejected and suffered severe injuries. Jacob Bearden, 31, of Lebanon was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. He was in serious condition on Monday afternoon. Investigation is continuing into the case.
Stolen bike — 9:59 a.m. Saturday, 45900 block Highway 20, near Foster. A mountain bike worth $1,000 was reported stolen.
Car prowl — 7:01 p.m. Saturday, Calkins Boat Ramp, Quartzville Road. A pickup parked at the boat ramp was entered and a purse, wallet, car keys, medication, stethoscope, gift cards and $120 in cash was stolen. The value of the stolen items was about $1,000.
Domestic violence — 7:10 p.m. Saturday, 400 block Kay Avenue, Brownsville. Angela Rushford, 22, of Brownsville, was arrested on a charge of felony fourth-degree assault. She was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday and given a conditional release.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.