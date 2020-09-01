Public Safety Log (Sept. 1-2)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Dog bite — 10:33 a.m. Friday, Alpine Park, Monroe. A child was bitten by a stray dog while playing in the park. The child received medical care for a minor injury. The dog was not located.

Abandoned vehicle — 1:43 p.m. Friday, 5500 block of Southwest Plymouth Drive, Corvallis. A resident reported that about a month ago someone unknown to him left a 1995 Ford Thunderbird in his driveway, blocking his garage. An engine was left in front of the vehicle. The man said he planned to have the vehicle removed by a towing company.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Stolen vehicle — 7:39 a.m. Saturday, 1100 block of Southeast Goodnight Avenue. A man reported a silver 1996 Honda Accord was stolen overnight. There was no suspect information.

Menacing — 4:50 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Southwest Avery Park Drive. A woman said a man in a vehicle brandished a gun but never threatened her. The suspect could not be located.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF