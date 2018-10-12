ALBANY POLICE
Funny money — 3 p.m. Wednesday, Ciddici's Pizza, 133 Fifth Ave. SE. A caller reported that six counterfeit $100 bills had been passed at the restaurant.
Assault — 10:52 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block Queen Avenue. A caller reported an assault by an unknown male in a local market parking lot. The man said he did not know his assailant, who accused him of coming to his house.
Strangulation — 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block Geary Street Southeast. Manuel Robert Martinez, 20, was charged with strangulation of his girlfriend. He also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Road rage — 8:59 a.m. Wednesday, 300 NW Third St., Corvallis. A caller reported that a driver had sprayed mace on his vehicle in a road rage incident. Responding officers cited the alleged culprit, Vinson George Waters, 57, of Corvallis, for third degree criminal mischief.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Recovered vehicle — 8:22 a.m. Wednesday, 41000 block Ridge Drive, Tangent. Deputies recovered a 1993 Honda Civic that had been reported stolen in Salem.
Assault — 9:28 a.m. Wednesday, 49000 block Highway 20, Cascadia. Deputies responded to a domestic assault call. One man was reportedly assaulted by two other men. An investigation is continuing.
Didn’t get paid — 11 a.m. Wednesday, 36000 block Highway 228, Brownsville. A caller reported that his company has not been paid $19,719 by the Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Wednesday afternoon
Assault, criminal mistreatment — Michael Neil Finley of Redmond was charged with third-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment. The crimes allegedly happened on Monday and the victim was a boy age 10 or under, according to court paperwork. The state has filed a motion to seek an enhanced sentence in the case. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Attempted sex abuse — Kurtis Eugene Self, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with attempted first-degree sex abuse and two counts of third-degree sex abuse. The crimes allegedly happened between July 1 and July 31, and the victim was a minor female, according to court paperwork. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Vehicle theft — Taylor Austin Templeton, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 4, 8 and 9. The Sheriff's Office was the investigating agency.
Burglary, vehicle theft — Jennifer Lea Warren of Eugene was charged with first-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle and second-degree trespass. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office was the investigating agency.